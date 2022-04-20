Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,491,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 306,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Abbott Laboratories worth $350,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.49.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

