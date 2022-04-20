Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$ EPS.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.52.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

