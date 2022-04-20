AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,168 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,934.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,812,000 after purchasing an additional 279,589 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.24. 186,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

