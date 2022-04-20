AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 230,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,221,000 after buying an additional 6,405,970 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after buying an additional 1,929,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,390,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after buying an additional 1,022,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,191.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 782,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 759,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,468. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of -1.13.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.