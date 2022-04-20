Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 20,393 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $273,266.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,117,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,168,081.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 42,298 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $587,096.24.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 225,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

