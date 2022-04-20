Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FAX opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 249,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 145,733 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 201,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

