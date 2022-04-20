Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

