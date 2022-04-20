Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.67. 2,254,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,993. The firm has a market cap of $205.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.11 and a 200 day moving average of $349.49.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,249 shares of company stock worth $7,766,728. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

