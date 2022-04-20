Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Trading Down 0.3%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

