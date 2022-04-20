Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.57

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.57 and last traded at $65.62, with a volume of 15810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.50.
Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
