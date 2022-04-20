Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.57

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.57 and last traded at $65.62, with a volume of 15810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Advantest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.50.

Advantest ( OTCMKTS:ATEYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.59 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 24.22%. On average, analysts predict that Advantest Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.