Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 650 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Watsco by 37.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Watsco by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Watsco by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after buying an additional 179,095 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO opened at $285.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

