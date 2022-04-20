Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 542 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $716.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.40 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.06.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total value of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,099,820.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

