Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $9,479,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

