Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 50.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average is $132.67.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

