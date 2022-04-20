Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,821 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 12,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 404,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,300,000 after buying an additional 200,202 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 63,765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.05.

Shares of EA opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,223,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

