Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.
In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
