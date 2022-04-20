Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 109.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

