Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes $445,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 43,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 20.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $297.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

