Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

KR opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

