Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aflac by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $10,066,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

NYSE AFL opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

