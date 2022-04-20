AG.L (LON:AG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.66).

AG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 517 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.74) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AG.L to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.55) to GBX 660 ($8.59) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

