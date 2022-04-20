AG.L (LON:AG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.66).
AG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 517 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.74) price objective on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AG.L to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.55) to GBX 660 ($8.59) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
About AG.L (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.