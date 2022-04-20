Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.26

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 16132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

