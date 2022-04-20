Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $82.14 Average PT from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

