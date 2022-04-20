Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 8.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 5,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,298,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
API has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agora by 33.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.
About Agora (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
