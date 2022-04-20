Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.95. Air Lease reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:AL traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 481,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,975. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

