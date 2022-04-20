Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

NYSE APD opened at $249.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

