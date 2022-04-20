Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $170.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.84 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,770 shares of company stock valued at $119,099,387. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

