Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Alacer Gold Company Profile (TSE:ASR)
Recommended Stories
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.