Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.46.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after acquiring an additional 274,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 89,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

