Alexander Mining (LON:AXM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Alexander Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,273,789 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04.
Alexander Mining Company Profile (LON:AXM)
Featured Articles
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.