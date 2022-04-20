Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 1,163,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,501,000 after buying an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,014 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $125,570,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

