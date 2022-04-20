Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.13 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and approximately $177.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.41 or 0.00192239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00397998 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,140,693,101 coins and its circulating supply is 6,709,840,143 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

