Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on Y. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y opened at $837.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $744.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $694.89. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 15.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.