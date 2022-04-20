Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ternium by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ternium by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TX opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

