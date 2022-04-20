Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,860 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROX stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

