Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

