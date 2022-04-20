Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NYSE A opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.06 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

