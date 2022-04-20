Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

