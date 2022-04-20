Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

