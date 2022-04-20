Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 632,624 shares of company stock worth $69,135,487. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.