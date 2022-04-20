Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $218.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $146.52 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.06.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

