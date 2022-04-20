Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 814 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

