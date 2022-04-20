Alphastar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.