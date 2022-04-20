Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $11.09 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.