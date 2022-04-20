Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altium from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ALMFF opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Altium has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

