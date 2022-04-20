Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.24

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 14434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

AMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,900,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $10,711,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $7,541,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,256,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

