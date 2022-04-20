Aluna.Social (ALN) Price Tops $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Aluna.Social (ALN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Aluna.Social has a market capitalization of $585,778.91 and $127,869.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

