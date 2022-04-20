ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $15.56

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $15.12. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 691 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $638.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.75.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

