Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Update

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C James Prieur bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,217,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 218,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

Ambac Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

