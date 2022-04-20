AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 5,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 467,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.88.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 68,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in AMC Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $9,380,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

